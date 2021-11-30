The City of Broussard Kicks off the Holidays with the Annual Christmas Parade

The City of Broussard is getting ready for Christmas and they are planning some amazing events this year.

If you are looking to get this Holiday started off the right way then be sure to join the City of Broussard for the Annual Broussard Christmas Parade this Saturday, December 4, 2021. The parade will start at 3 pm on Saturday at Albertsons Parkway in Broussard and travel through the city.

The Broussard Chamber of Commerce wants to remind residents that the following streets will be closed on Saturday afternoon for the parade:

Morgan Street will be closed 2-4 pm from Albertson Parkway to Main Street.

Main Street, from St. Cecilia School to Arceneaux Park will be closed from 2-4 pm, and from S. Washington to Lafayette St. from 2-7 pm.

Railroad Street will be closed at S. Washington & S. Morgan from 2-7 pm; however, those needing access for business will be allowed entry.

Polk Street from Main St. to E. Madison will be closed from 2-7 pm.

After the parade, there will be a Papa Noël's Market which will include Food, Games, and Tree Lighting. This event will take place from 3 pm to 7 pm on Saturday at the Broussard City Hall located at 310 E. Main Street in Downtown Broussard.

If you are looking for more Christmas cheer in the Broussard area, keep an eye out for Holiday decorations and Christmas lights since the City of Broussard is having a citywide Let It Glow Contest. There will be a Residential and Business category so everyone can participate in the contest. The judging will take place from December 11-19, 2021. To participate in the contest register your name and address here. The winners will be announced on December 20, 2021.

And it doesn’t stop there, if you take a drive through Broussard you will notice that City Hall is decorated with lots of Christmas lights this year. They have even added some new lights to the historic downtown area of Broussard. Plus, if you are looking to take a family Christmas photo you can stop by the Valsin Broussard House, located at 408 W. Main, and take advantage of the beautiful lights and decorations that have been set up out front.

