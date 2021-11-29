Dangerous Louisiana Felon On the Run After Thanksgiving Jailbreak

Get our free mobile app

While you may have had a laid-back Thanksgiving celebration, lots of Louisiana law enforcement officers have been hard at work. It seems that at the same time that a lot of people were loaded up their second or third plates full of turkey and dressing - a hardened criminal was making a break for it.

Cheevis Picked Thanksgiving to Break out of Prison

According to KATC, 23-year-old Shwilliam Cheevis (pictured above) busted out of the Dixon Correctional Institute (DCI) in Baton Rouge this morning. While most of us were getting to the business of putting together a Thanksgiving feast for family and friends, Chevis decided that he was done serving his 15-year sentence. He was serving time for 2, 2019 convictions in Caddo Parish for Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery (5 years) and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon (10 years).

Cheevis' Escape Ruined a lot of Thanksgiving

The details of Cheevis' escape were not made public at the time of this report, but what is known is there are a lot of law enforcement officers looking for this guy. Reportedly, members of the Dixon Correctional Institute staff and Chase Team, Louisiana State Penitentiary Chase Team, East and West Feliciana Parish Sheriffs Offices, and the U.S. Marshalls have all joined together in order to get this dangerous felon back behind bars where he belongs.

Cheevis Will Be Caught, and He'll Get to Stay in Prison Even Longer Now

Depending on the details of the escape, once Cheevis is caught - he'll be facing a lot of additional jail time. That could range anywhere from 6 months to 10 years more years in the slammer!

You Can Help Put Shwilliam Cheevis Back Where He Belongs

Shwilliam Cheevis is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, weighing 138 lbs. He has identifying tattoos on his face as you can see in the mugshot above. If you have any information that would lead to his capture and arrest, please contact the contact Dixon Correctional Institute at 225-634-6000.

