The Cajuns came into the last midweek contest of the season against Louisiana Tech on record alert as the Cajuns were just two away from breaking the school record. The Cajuns came in with 144 stolen bases on the year looking for 146 to break the school record. It only took two innings for the Cajuns to break to record and they did with some Matt Deggs flare as they broke with a double steal from John Taylor and Will Veillon.

Louisiana had been top 5 in stolen bases as a team all season long. They came into the game third in the nation in stolen bases only behind Mississippi Valley State and VMI. With six regular-season games remaining and post-season play in the Cajuns' future, Louisiana has a chance to set the new school record to an astronomical number. We look forward to seeing the final number once the dust settles.

