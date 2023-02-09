LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team has had a sensational season.

After shocking the rest of the Sun Belt Conference by making the SBC Tournament Title Game last season as an 8 seed, the Ragin' Cajuns have continued that momentum into the 2022-2023 season and currently sit in first place in the conference with a 10-2 record in the SBC. Those 10 wins came after an 0-2 start to conference play. The first win in that streak was at home in the Cajundome against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles on January 5th.

Another impressive record the Cajuns have going right now is that they are 11-0 at home this season. The Cajundome was rocking on Saturday night when Louisiana defeated Marshall in front of over 5,300 people as the Cajun Chicken made his first appearance in quite some time.

Well, the rest of the country is now taking notice!

The Facebook page College Hoops on FOX recognized the Cajuns as one of only 19 men's basketball teams to still be undefeated at home. It's a presitigious list that includes some of the biggest names in college basketball - Duke, UCLA, and Nevada, to name a few.

Tonight (Thursday, February 9), the Cajuns will play the Golden Eagles once again, this time on the road and with first place on the line. By the way, you will notice that Southern Miss is on the list as well as they are 12-0 at home.

So, the Cajuns will have a tall order in front of them.

Oh wait, the Cajuns are good on the road too.

