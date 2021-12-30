Louisiana Represented at 133rd Tournament of Roses Parade

Louisiana will once again be represented on a national stage in the 133rd Tournament of Roses parade that is being held on Saturday, January 1, 2022.

Riding in the parade will be the Office of the Lieutenant Governor's Feed Your Soul float, which pays homage to The Pelican State

The floats that ride in the Tournament of Roses parade must be decorated with all-natural materials and flowers. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that there are several volunteers who are currently working to cover the float with more than 34,000 flowers. The float that represents our great state will also be decorated with nuts, carnations, roses, and even some various spices. There will also be street signs on the float that will point visitors to Houma, Baton Rouge, and Shreveport.

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has extended invitations for various ambassadors to represent Lousiana on the float. Those ambassadors include:

Ashini Modi, a 17-year-old volunteer, started a 1,500 book library called the “Reading Rainforest” at the Providence House shelter in Shreveport. She represents the many Louisiana volunteers who willingly help make life better for their fellow Louisianans.

Deputy Dylan Crawford of St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana. He’s the recipient of the 2021 Louisiana Deputy’s Valor Award for a historic water rescue on the Bogue Chitto River.

Alyssa Carson of Hammond, Louisiana. An aspiring astronaut, she has attended every space camp.

Dr. Brian Parker, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, representing Louisiana’s medical professionals who have heroically cared for Louisiana patients throughout the pandemic.

Kara Bailey Lee – Jefferson Parish 2023 Teacher of the Year, representing our well-deserving educators in Louisiana.

Todd Terrell, Founder and President of the United Cajun Navy, representing all Louisiana volunteers who come to the rescue during natural disasters.

Miss Louisiana (America) Julia Claire Williams of Kinder, Louisiana, and Miss Louisiana (USA) Tanya Crowe of Amite City, Louisiana who are role models for young people everywhere yearning to achieve their dreams in education and public service.

The parade is an "opportunity to step out and show the world what Louisiana's all about," said Nungesser. "It makes me so incredibly proud to see Louisiana put its best foot forward, just like in the Macy's Day Parade, people stepping up to help neighbors and take care of one another is what "makes Louisiana stand out, and we'll stand out on New Year's Day. We will shine bright headed into 2022 for Louisiana."

The 133rd Rose Parade will air on January 1, 2022, at 10 a.m. CST on ABC and NBC networks.

