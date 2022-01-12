Louisiana Residents Asked to Dance on Tik Tok to Save Mardi Gras

In a state that loves music, festivals, dancing, and living life there is a rather odd request being floated by a statewide broadcast organization. That group, Louisiana Public Broadcasting, is asking us, the residents of Louisiana to dance in order to save Mardi Gras for 2022.

Hmm, we love Mardi Gras, all except for the lack of places to pee on Mardi Gras day. We love dancing because we love music. So, I guess we are in, but why?

The real reason behind the show of spirit across the state, according to LPB, is to raise awareness for COVID vaccines and booster shots. Louisiana Public Broadcasting's social media campaign will focus on the good times that we can have if we can all gather safely together. In order to do that, many healthcare experts say more residents and more visitors need to be vaccinated.

Naturally, the best way to spread viral information about a virus is through social media. In particular Tik Tok. LPB has commissioned an official song for this event. The song is called Let's Save Mardi Gras. In order to participate, you'll need to listen to the song. Then you'll want to watch the official dance tutorial.

Okay, so now you've heard the song and you've learned the dance. The next step you'll need to take involves following LPB on Tik Tok. Once you've done that you can now share your dance video with the rest of the class or the rest of the world. Make sure you use the hashtags #SaveMardiGras2022,#GetVaxxed, and #LPB.

Oh, one other thing, you might want to consider getting vaccinated or boosted too if you haven't done so already. There is a growing concern that rising COVID cases could affect Mardi Gras in Louisiana again this year. Having more people protected against the virus is one more way we can ensure that the party will go on safely.

So, are you ready to see what it looks like when we put the song, the dancers, and the joie de vivre all together?

Of course in Louisiana, even when it's the serious business of keeping you and your family safe, we still like to have a good time doing it. Please make the best choice you can make to protect yourself and your family. And since we are on the subject of parties. We came up with a few ideas for a few parties we haven't thrown yet. Tell us what you think.