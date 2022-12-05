LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to get their "REAL ID" has been pushed back. Again.

REAL ID requirements were supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Instead, they'll now go into effect on May 7, 2025.

It's not the first delay of the implementation of the REAL ID Act requirement. It was originally set to be required as of 2020, and then again in 2021. But, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted those plans, and backlogs mean it might take too long for residents to get their IDs back by the deadline.

"REAL ID" is a government program meant to increase travel security by providing more information on government-issued identification.

"The REAL ID Act establishes minimum security standards for license issuance and production and prohibits certain federal agencies from accepting for certain purposes driver’s licenses and identification cards from states not meeting the Act’s minimum standards," the Department of Homeland Security website says. "The purposes covered by the Act are: accessing certain federal facilities, entering nuclear power plants, and, boarding federally regulated commercial aircraft."

What Do You Need to Get Your REAL ID?

In order to get a REAL ID-compliant driver's license or identification card, citizens are required to submit the following.

1. One of the following to establish the applicant's identity and lawful status:

A valid, unexpired United States passport or passport card.

Original birth certificate or certified copy of a birth certificate issued by a state of the United States. "State" includes the District of Columbia (Washington, D.C.), the Virgin Islands, Guam, American Samoa, Puerto Rico (must be certified as being issued on or after July 1, 2010), or the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Consular report of birth abroad issued by the United States Department of State, Form FS-240, DS-1350, or FS-545.

Certificate of naturalization issued by the Department of Homeland Security, Form N-550 or N-570.

Certificate of citizenship, Form N-560 or N-561, issued by the Department of Homeland Security.

2. Any of the following acceptable documents of social security verification that can be submitted through the Louisiana Department of Motor Vehicles' Social Security Online Verification (SSOLV):

W-2 Tax Form with applicant's name and full or partial Social Security Number

SSA-1099 with applicant's name and full or partial Social Security Number

A non-SSA 1099 form with applicant's name and full or partial Social Security Number

A pay stub with the applicant's name and full or partial Social Security Number

If an applicant temporarily resides in the United States, he should visit the following link for information on social security requirements: Driver's License Issuance for Aliens Temporarily Residing in Louisiana. Verification proof is required from the Social Security Administration if the applicant is not eligible for a social security number.

3. Any two original documents which include the applicant’s name and Louisiana street address, including:

Utility bills (i.e., water, sewer, gas, electric, cable/satellite TV, internet, telephone/cell phone, or garbage collection)

Financial statements (i.e., bank/credit union account, investment account, credit card account, or loan/credit financing)

Applicant's unexpired Louisiana driver's license, permit or identification card that shows his current principal residence

Employer verification, including, but not limited to, one of the following: - Paycheck or paycheck stub - Letter from your employer on company letterhead - W-2 for earnings issued - Military orders issued

The applicant's parent, guardian, spouse or other immediate family member residing in the same household’s valid Louisiana driver's license, permit or identification card. The family member must be present.

Health insurance statement or explanation of benefits (EOB) for claim or a health care bill/invoice

State of Louisiana or Federal income tax return or refund check

Social Security documentation including Social Security Annual Statement, Numerical Identification System record, or Social Security check

School record or transcript, report card, or student loan application

Homeowners insurance policy or premium bill

Mortgage, payment coupon, deed, escrow statement or property tax bill

Louisiana Voter Registration card

Auto-Insurance Policy

Unexpired Firearms License (Gun Permit)

I-797A or I-797C issued by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services

Refugee Address Verification Affidavit (DS-20)

Current, valid, rental contract/agreement and/or rent payment receipts for a home, apartment, mobile home, dorm, extended stay motel, retirement/assisted living home, or a letter from a shelter.

