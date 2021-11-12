Louisiana Runners Descend on Lafayette – Cajun Cup 10 K Saturday

The forecast for Lafayette Saturday morning is clear, cool, and full of runners. Well, that's the outlook for at least the downtown and surrounding area around the city of Lafayette. Runners from all over Louisiana and the Gulf South will converge on the Hub City Saturday morning for one of the greatest traditions in local running in our community's history. The Cajun Cup.

If you're not aware of what the Cajun Cup is then let us clarify. It is a fundraiser for the University of Louisiana Ragin Cajun Cross Country and Track Teams. It is also an opportunity for you to support those that might be less fortunate than you by donating your old running shoes to Lafayette Catholic Charities. It is also one of the most beautiful 10K runs that you can experience in this part of the state.

cajunroadrunners.com

That map of the course was taken from the Cajun Road Runners website. That group does an amazing job of hosting and administrating running events throughout Acadiana during the year. The Cajun Cup 10K is no exception. Oh, did we mention there is also a one-mile run/walk for those who don't want to complete the entire 6.2-mile distance?

Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Competitor Group

If you'd like to register for the Cajun Cup you can still do that but you'll want to act quickly as registration will close today. For those who have completed their registration, you'll pick up your race packet at Geaux Run by Fleet Feet. Packet pick up hours are from 9:30 am to 6:00 pm today. Geaux Run is located in the Oil Center at 906 Harding.

google maps/google streetview

While there is no race day registration for the event, participants may still pick up their race packets the day of. That can be done between 6:30 am and 7:45 at Parc San Souci.

Oh, and a special shout out to American Petrolog, they are the event's presenter. Now, even if you don't run you can and should still come out to support those that are running. I guarantee you'll have a good time even if you never break a sweat and the runner's love to hear your encouraging words.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

No, seriously they do for a 10K that's only six miles. Now, if you're hollering "you got this" or "you're almost there" during a half-marathon or full marathon then in the eyes of many runners you are reviled. So, cheer for the 10K, it doesn't have to be at the finish line.

Besides, the weather is going to be wonderful and you're going to want to be out of your house because your house is dirty. No, seriously, it's dirty.