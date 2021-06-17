UL Ragin’ Cajuns Javelin Thrower Claire Meyers Heading to U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns senior Claire Meyers will be looking for a spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team when she competes in the women's javelin at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials in Eugene, Oregon next week.

(The Tokyo Olympics were postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic and have been rescheduled for this year, however, are still being referred to as the 2020 Summer Olympics.)

The nine-day trials begin on Friday, June 18 and run through Sunday, June 27.

Meyers, a native of Maurice (North Vermilion High School), will begin competing on Friday, June 25 at 3:00 pm, with the finals set for Saturday, June 26 at 7:30 pm.

NBC and NBCSN will provide coverage over eight nights of the trials, including six in primetime on NBC. NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app will present exclusive streaming coverage of select field events, including long jump, pole vault, shot put, hammer, javelin, discus, 20km race walk, decathlon and heptathlon from Eugene.

Meyers qualified for the Trials in April after posting a then-school record throw of 175 feet at the Crimson Tide Invitational. She was ranked No. 18 nationally heading into the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

During the season, Meyers claimed wins at the Louisiana Classics, Texas Relays, Crimson Tide Invitational and Sun Belt Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Former Ragin' Cajuns All-American pole vaulter Morgann Leleux will also be trying to qualify at the U.S. Trials. She finished fourth overall in the women's pole vault in 2016 and served as an alternate for the team.

A native of New Iberia (Catholic High-NI), Leleux will compete on Thursday, June 24 at 7:00 pm with the finals set for Saturday, June 26 at 7:40 pm.

Follow the Ragin' Cajuns on Twitter (@RaginCajunsTRK), Facebook (Ragin' Cajuns TRK) or Instagram (@RaginCajunsTRK) to stay up-to-date on all that is happening with Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Track and Field in the U.S. Olympic Trials.