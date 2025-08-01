(KPEL News) - Each year, Louisiana drivers can feel a tremendous amount of stress as school starts because buses are rolling, and knowing when to stop for a bus can be confusing.

For years in the state of Louisiana, you had to stop for a school bus, whether or not it was on your side of the roadway. Now, the rules have changed, making it a good time each year to review and know when to stop and when to keep moving.

Get our free mobile app

Here are just a few of the questions we get each year:

When Do I Stop For A School Bus?

Do I Have To Stop For a School Bus No Matter What?

Why Do I Have To Stop For A School Bus?

One thing is sure concerning the rules for driving on the same side of the road as a school bus in Louisiana: you need to stop if the bus stops. You will see the bus lights flashing, and the school bus stop signs will be extended. You have to stop.

Local attorney Richard Kennedy wrote about this time of year and what we need to know. One of the things that stood out is that our kids are very safe. He writes,

"School buses are the safest vehicles on the road, and one of the safest modes of transportation overall. Children are much safer traveling in school buses than in any other vehicle..."

With that being said, if there is a school bus crash, anyone on a school bus can be seriously hurt, so all drivers should know the rules.

Drivers On A Two-Lane Roadway Must Stop For Buses

When you are driving on a roadway with two lanes of traffic, meaning one lane of traffic in each direction, you have to stop for a school bus when it stops to pick up or drop off children. Check out this graphic:

School Bus Graphic with Two-Lane Traffic Graphic courtesy of Richard Kennedy loading...

Do I Have To Stop For A School Bus When There Are Two Lanes Of Traffic On Both Sides Of The Roadway?

When driving down a roadway and there are two lanes of traffic on both sides of the roadway, you need to look into the middle of the road to figure out if you are required to stop.

READ MORE: BACK-TO-SCHOOL BUDGET GUIDE: HOW ACADIANA FAMILIES ARE SAVING HUNDREDS WITHOUT LOUISIANA'S TAX-FREE WEEKEND

Kennedy says if the roadway has any of the following, you do not have to stop:

Ditch

Grassy Median

Elevated Concrete Barrier

Any Obstacle That Prevents Traffic From Driving Thereon

This graphic illustrates when you have to stop and when you don't have to stop.

School Bus on Divided Road Graphic courtesy of Richard Kennedy loading...

Here is the horizontal version of this same graphic if this is easier to view.

School Bus on Divided Highway Horizontal View Graphic courtesy of Richard Kennedy loading...

Many school buses have cameras onboard, and if you are caught running the stop sign, you can be contacted by a police officer. They have recordings of the vehicles to run the signs.