Baton Rouge, LA (KPEL News) - The Louisiana Department of Education released performance scores for school systems across the state on Monday, November 13. Overall, statewide scores improved and surpassed pre-pandemic levels with an increase of 1.4 points, and the majority of schools in Acadiana made the grade.

The state began monitoring schools in Louisiana and reporting their progress through the scoring system 24 years ago. The methodology is as follows, according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Since 1999, the state has issued school performance scores for public schools, which are based on student achievement data. To clearly communicate the quality of school performance to families and the public, Louisiana adopted letter grades (A-F). All schools with sufficient data receive school performance scores.

Here's how schools and systems in Acadiana fared.

LAFAYETTE PARISH

The Lafayette Parish School System's District Performance Score rose by 2.5 points to 87.3. The letter grade held steady at a B.

Fast Facts:

Three Lafayette schools improved their letter grade.

No Lafayette schools received an F letter grade.

The score for 10 Lafayette schools decreased.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Acadian Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 64.7 C Acadiana High School Lafayette Parish High School B 87.4 B L.J. Alleman Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 94.2 A Alice N. Boucher Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School D 58.2 D Paul Breaux Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 73 C Broadmoor Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 92.7 A Broussard Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.1 B Carencro Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 62.6 C Carencro Heights Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.4 B Carencro High School Lafayette Parish High School B 85.1 B O. Comeaux High School Lafayette Parish High School B 86.2 B Katharine Drexel Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 72.5 B Duson Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 85.2 B J.W. Faulk Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School D 55.8 D Judice Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 80.7 B L. Leo Judice Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 94.3 A Lafayette Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.1 C Lafayette High School Lafayette Parish High School A 98.8 A Green T. Lindon Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.7 A Edgar Martin Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 92 B Milton Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.2 A S.J. Montgomery Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67 C Myrtle Place Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 108.4 A Northside High School Lafayette Parish High School C 73.5 C Ossun Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 75.5 C Corporal Michael Middlebrook Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 83.3 B Prairie Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 88.7 B Scott Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 68.9 C Westside Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.8 B Woodvale Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 90.4 A Youngsville Middle School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 84.5 B Ridge Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 85.4 B Evangeline Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.3 C Charles M. Burke Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 76.1 C Ernest Gallet Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School A 99.4 A Live Oak Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School C 66.3 C J. Wallace James Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 82 B Early College Academy Lafayette Parish High School A 135.7 A David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy Lafayette Parish Combination School A 105 A Southside High School Lafayette Parish High School A 106.3 A Martial Billeaud Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.9 A Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School Lafayette Parish Elementary/Middle School D 59.4 C

ACADIA PARISH

Acadia Parish improved its overall score by 4.1 points on the district performance score and maintained a letter grade of B.

Fast Facts:

Three schools in Acadia improved their letter grades.

One school received an F letter grade.

Three Acadia Parish schools improved their letter grades.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Armstrong Middle School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School F 47.9 D Branch Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 83.1 B Central Rayne Kindergarten School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 63.6 C Church Point Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.8 C Church Point High School Acadia Parish High School B 82.3 B Church Point Middle School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 72.5 C Crowley High School Acadia Parish High School C 72.7 C Crowley Middle School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School D 58.6 D Crowley Kindergarten School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School D 58.7 C North Crowley Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School D 58.7 C Egan Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School A 98.9 A Estherwood Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School A 95.4 B Evangeline Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School A 102 A Iota Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 85.5 B Iota Middle School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 88.2 B Mermentau Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.6 A Midland High School Acadia Parish Combination School A 93.2 A Mire Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 89.9 B Morse Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 81 B Martin Petitjean Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 64 C Rayne High School Acadia Parish High School B 86.4 B Richard Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 88.4 B Ross Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 61 F South Crowley Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 65 D South Rayne Elementary School Acadia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 88 B Iota High School Acadia Parish High School A 99.3 A

EVANGELINE PARISH

The DPS score in Evangeline Parish improved by 4.6 points, bringing their letter grade up from a C to a B.

Fast Facts:

Three schools had improved letter grades.

One school in the Evangeline Parish system got an F letter grade.

Three of the Evangeline Parish schools had their letter grades decrease.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Basile High School Evangeline Parish Combination School B 85.8 C Bayou Chicot Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School B 77 C Chataignier Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School C 71.2 C Mamou Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.8 C Mamou High School Evangeline Parish Combination School B 80.2 B Pine Prairie High School Evangeline Parish Combination School B 83.9 B W. W. Stewart Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School B 85.1 B Vidrine Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School B 77.2 B Ville Platte High School Evangeline Parish Combination School B 76 B Ville Platte Elementary School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School F 49.5 F James Stephens Montessori School Evangeline Parish Elementary/Middle School B 80.5 B

IBERIA PARISH

Iberia Parish maintained its B letter grade, but their point score increased by 2.6.

Fast Facts:

Four schools in Iberia saw improved letter grades.

No schools in Iberia received an F letter grade.

The letter grades in eight schools decreased.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Anderson Middle School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 62.2 C Center Street Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 73.9 B Coteau Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 83.2 B Delcambre High School Iberia Parish Combination School A 91.3 B Johnston Hopkins Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 61.1 D Jeanerette Senior High School Iberia Parish Combination School B 86.6 B Loreauville Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.3 B Loreauville High School Iberia Parish Combination School B 89.2 B Westgate High School Iberia Parish High School B 81.3 C New Iberia Senior High School Iberia Parish High School B 86.4 B North Lewis Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 80.9 B Park Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 70.5 C Pesson Addition Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 65.9 C Delcambre Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School A 95.8 B St. Charles Street Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 72.7 C Daspit Road Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 78.9 B Sugarland Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School D 53 D Belle Place Middle School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.5 B Iberia Middle School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 71.9 C Jefferson Island Road Elementary Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 84.2 B Magnolia Elementary Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 66.2 C Caneview Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79 B Belle Place Elementary School Iberia Parish Elementary/Middle School C 72.2 B

ST. LANDRY PARISH

The DPS score went up in St. Landry Parish by 2.5 points and showed no change in the C letter grade.

Fast Facts:

Seven schools got better letter grades than the previous year.

Two schools received an F letter grade.

The DPS score for four schools dropped.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Cankton Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.7 C Central Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School D 50.6 D East Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School A 93.8 A Eunice Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School D 54.4 F Eunice High School St. Landry Parish High School A 104.8 A Eunice Junior High School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.3 C Glendale Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School B 77.8 C Grand Coteau Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 69.6 D Grand Prairie Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School B 77.9 B Grolee Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School D 51.1 F Krotz Springs Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.4 C Lawtell Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 60.4 C Leonville Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School B 76.5 C Northeast Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School D 56.9 D Opelousas Junior High School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School F 48.7 F Opelousas Senior High School St. Landry Parish High School C 68.2 C Palmetto Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School A 97.6 A Park Vista Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.9 C Port Barre Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 73.2 C Port Barre Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 73 C Opelousas Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School F 43.3 F Sunset Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 63.2 C Washington Elementary School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.9 D North Central High School St. Landry Parish Combination School D 56.2 C Beau Chene High School St. Landry Parish High School C 71.7 C Northwest High School St. Landry Parish High School B 79.3 B Arnaudville Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School B 82.7 B Plaisance Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 69.2 C Port Barre High School St. Landry Parish High School B 84.6 B Magnet Academy for Cultural Arts St. Landry Parish Combination School A 111.9 A Creswell Middle School St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School D 57.6 D Ecole Saint-Landry St. Landry Parish Elementary/Middle School C 71 C

ST. MARTIN PARISH

St. Martin Parish maintained a C letter grade but increased their score by 4.6 points.

Fast Facts:

Seven schools showed improvement in their letter grades.

Only one school received an F letter grade.

Two St. Martin Parish schools got lower scores than in the previous year.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Breaux Bridge Elementary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School D 50.8 F Breaux Bridge Junior High School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School F 43.4 F Breaux Bridge Primary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School D 52.7 F Breaux Bridge High School St. Martin Parish High School C 73.6 B Cecilia Junior High School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School C 64.1 D Cecilia Primary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.6 C Cecilia High School St. Martin Parish High School B 88.9 B Parks Middle School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School C 68.8 C Parks Primary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.4 B Early Learning Center St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.1 D St. Martinville Junior High School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School D 59.8 D St. Martinville Primary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.4 D St. Martinville Senior High School St. Martin Parish High School B 82.4 B Stephensville Elementary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.1 A Teche Elementary School St. Martin Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.2 C

ST. MARY PARISH

St. Mary Parish schools improved their overall score by .6 points, holding steady at a B letter grade.

Fast Facts:

Six schools showed improvement in their letter grades.

One school in St. Mary Parish was graded with an F.

Nine schools in the district scored fewer points than the previous year.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

J.S. Aucoin Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School B 80.3 B Bayou Vista Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School A 92.7 B Berwick Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.6 B Berwick Junior High School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.1 B Berwick High School St. Mary Parish High School A 92.4 A Centerville High School St. Mary Parish Combination School B 80 B W.P. Foster Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 61.2 D Franklin Junior High School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 63.7 C Franklin Senior High School St. Mary Parish High School A 90.1 A LaGrange Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School F 44.9 F Julia B. Maitland School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School D 55.1 D Morgan City Junior High School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School D 58.6 C Morgan City High School St. Mary Parish High School B 89.4 A Patterson Junior High School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School B 76.6 C Patterson High School St. Mary Parish High School B 89.3 A Hattie A. Watts Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School B 75.7 B Wyandotte Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.3 B M.E. Norman Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 67.9 C B. Edward Boudreaux Middle School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.7 C West St. Mary High School St. Mary Parish High School A 90.6 B Raintree Elementary School St. Mary Parish Elementary/Middle School C 69.4 D

VERMILION PARISH

The Vermilion Parish School System ranked as the school with the highest score in Acadiana and sits on the list of top 10 districts in Louisiana with an increase of 1.9 points and a DPS score of 91.1. Vermilion Parish is the only school system in the Acadiana area to achieve "A" status.

Fast Facts:

Two schools in Vermilion Parish raised their letter grades.

No schools in Vermilion got an F letter grade.

Six schools in Vermilion had a decrease in scores.

(The number in the far right column is the previous year letter grade.)

Abbeville High School Vermilion Parish High School B 82.2 B Dozier Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 93.4 B Eaton Park Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School D 59.3 D Erath High School Vermilion Parish High School A 109.1 A Forked Island/E. Broussard Elem School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 91 A Gueydan High School Vermilion Parish Combination School B 88.8 B James A. Herod Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School C 60.5 D Kaplan Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School B 87.7 A Kaplan High School Vermilion Parish High School A 108.1 A Cecil Picard Elementary School at Maurice Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.5 A Meaux Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.8 B North Vermilion High School Vermilion Parish High School A 105.4 A Jesse Owens Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School B 84.8 B Rene A. Rost Middle School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School B 79.5 B Seventh Ward Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 94.9 A J.H. Williams Middle School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School C 60 D Erath Middle School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 91.7 A Indian Bayou Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School A 96.5 A Leblanc Elementary School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School C 74.9 B North Vermilion Middle School Vermilion Parish Elementary/Middle School B 86.4 B

