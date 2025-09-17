(KPEL News) - People in Louisiana continue to die after eating food that has the Vibrio Vulnificus bacteria in it. Other Gulf States, such as Texas and Florida, also have to worry about the bacteria, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

Many people might not give a second thought to downing a dozen raw oysters or dipping their hands in the water when they are out in a boat. If you have medical issues, you really need to pay close attention to the information shared by the Louisiana Department of Health.

What Is Vibrio Vulnificus?

Vibrio Vulnificus is a bacterium that is usually found in Louisiana waters. What makes it so troublesome is that it spreads during warmer temperatures. The Department of Health says it will likely be more prevalent through October.

If you eat uncooked or undercooked seafood, there is a chance that the bacteria are in the seafood. You primarily see this issue with eating raw oysters.

Now the state of Louisiana has recorded its fifth death this year from someone who was infected with Vibrio Vulnificus. In all, 26 people were infected. Louisiana and Florida are the two states that account for half of the infections that happen each year.

There are several species of Vibrio, and Vibrio Vulnificus infection can cause serious complications, including limb amputation. In some cases, people can die even within a day or two of infection.

Officials say most of the people who were infected had a wound or came in contact with seawater, and they had other health issues. While there have been 26 cases this year, there were only about 10 cases on average for the last ten years. Numbers are definitely up.

Make sure that if you have other health conditions, you don't allow any wounds to be exposed to water. If you have other health concerns, you should also avoid raw seafood and ensure that any seafood that you consume is thoroughly cooked.

Louisiana First News reported on a Vibrio Vulnificus infection case from a person in Lafayette, and how it changed their life.

As K12 News reports, a Bridge City man who was on Cow Island was infected, and that infection also caused major life changes.

So far this year in Louisiana, there have been five deaths, and WBRZ reported on cases going up just two weeks ago.

The Louisiana Department of Health has a list of symptoms to look out for if you think you may have been infected under the following circumstances:

Gastrointestinal infection:

Watery diarrhea

Stomach cramps

Nausea

Vomiting

Fever

Chills

Vibrio wound infection:

Fever

Redness

Pain

Swelling

Warmth

Discoloration

Discharge

Vibrio bloodstream infection:

Fever

Chills

Dangerously low blood pressure

Blistering skin lesions