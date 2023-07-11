BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Louisiana comes in nearly dead last when it comes to the business climate, beating out only Alaska according to a new report.

CNBC has released its annual "Top States For Business" survey, and while North Carolina is the top spot in the country for businesses, Louisiana is one of the worst states for businesses trying to establish or grow.

Get our free mobile app

Alaska takes the top spot as the worst place for business, followed by Louisiana and its neighbor, Mississippi.

50. Alaska

49. Louisiana

48. Mississippi

47. Hawaii

46. West Virginia

45. Rhode Island

44. Arkansas

43. New Mexico

42. Alabama

41. Oklahoma

However, most of the South does pretty well when it comes to business climate. Six of the top ten states for business are southern states, with four of them in the top five.

1. North Carolina

2. Virginia

3. Tennessee

4. Georgia

5. Minnesota

6. Texas

7. Washington

8. Florida

9. Utah

10. Michigan

Why Does Louisiana Rank So Low?

CNBC used several categories to grade each state. Louisiana was among the worst states when it came to Workforce, Infrastructure, and Economy. It also got poor marks in the Life, Health, and Inclusion category as well as Technology and Innovation.

Louisiana, based on CNBC's analysis, simply does not have a widely available and skilled workforce. This has been a concern for some time as the population of the state continues to shrink.

The state has also struggled with infrastructure issues and funding to make the necessary repairs to roads and bridges throughout the state. While some funding has come in from a federal infrastructure bill, there are still several projects that in the state's backlog that appear to be on the backburner or ignored completely.

Louisiana does shine in one area, however: Cost of Doing Business. The state ranks 7th in the nation in that category, thanks to the state's efforts in reducing the tax burden on businesses and easing regulations on new businesses coming in.

Get our free mobile app

The state is currently in a political flux, where Republicans are struggling to agree on priorities and Democrats struggle to gain a political foothold. But 2023 is an election year, and with multiple candidates looking to win the Governor's Mansion after John Bel Edwards' final term ends, the business climate of the state is bound to be one of the key issues candidates will address.

Not only that, but current legislators as well as legislative hopefuls are sure to look for ways they can attract new business to their districts. However, many of the issues laid out in the CNBC report will need to be addressed in Baton Rouge during legislative sessions.