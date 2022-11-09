Louisiana Set to ‘Chill’ This Weekend as Cold Front Arrives

Louisiana residents who are tired of almost 90-degree temperatures in November will finally begin to feel a bit of relief. The mid-fall summerlike swoon is just about over and we may have experienced the last of Mother Nature's "hot flashes" until springtime.

No, it won't be a freeze but you'll be looking for a jacket and some warm socks this weekend. Here's what's going on and what you can expect as you plan for Ragin Cajun Football on Thursday night, high school playoff football on Friday night, and an ever-growing list of events and happenings over the weekend.

Today should start with a little bit of patchy fog around the region. That should give way to bright sunshine for the balance of the day. A weak "backdoor" cold front will push through the area and that will at least suck some of the humidity or mugginess out of the air for this afternoon. We'll also be about five degrees cooler today than we were yesterday.

Once the sun goes down tonight you'll really notice the chill. Instead of bottoming out in the middle 60s overnight, low temperatures will fall to a more seasonable 53-degree reading. The high on Thursday will be about five degrees cooler than today, so you can see we are slowly sliding into more seasonable temperatures.

By Friday as you celebrate America's Veterans we should have a sunny day with a high of 80 degrees. Overnight for high school football, you might want a jacket or a poncho as there will be a 40% chance of showers as yet another cold front pushes through the area.

As showers leave the area on Saturday temperatures will slowly climb but only reach the upper 50s by the afternoon. Sunday morning temperatures across South Louisiana will likely be in the upper 30s so as you contemplate your holiday plans the weather will at least help you get in the mood, even if your wallet is telling you no.

The long-range outlook calls for even cooler temperatures with rain showers to start the week. In fact, we could be looking at we conditions all the way through next Thursday but by next weekend conditions should be perfect for great outdoor events such as Cow Island Live, a combination music festival/sleepover in Vermilion Parish.

We still don't have a good handle on what the Thanksgiving travel forecast will be, but the best guesses right now suggest a chance of showers on "getaway Wednesday" with seasonable conditions for the long holiday weekend.