With the constant heat and rain lately, I think everyone is ready for the dog days of summer to be over. Everyone I speak to tells me they are just over all this extreme heat.

Don't get me wrong, I do love some aspects of summer like the wonderful food, swim parties, and summer vacations. All this is great, but when the temperature reaches above 85 degrees, I just wish it was fall.

When people talk about fall, the main thing they always mention is the cooler temperatures. i don't know about you, but moving from temperatures that feel like your face is melting off to ones that make you feel like painting pumpkins.

The cooler temperature at night will make for a much more pleasant environment to sit and talk with friends rather than being eaten alive by mosquitoes. Even the daytime temperatures in the fall make for better walking or running conditions than the summer heat.

When I think about the fall, I think about multicolored leaves and pumpkin spice lattes. I think about being able to decorate the house for Halloween, and being able to ride in my car without the air conditioning having to be on full blast. What about you? Do you miss fall?

I like thinking about October nights gathered around a fire pit, cracking up with friends. It's also nice that people seem to be in a much better mood when fall rolls around.

Things That Make Me Think Of Fall