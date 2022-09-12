‘Cool’ Front Ushers in Incredible Week of Weather for Acadiana

Fans of cooler weather in Acadiana will actually have to wait a little while longer for that to happen but we will catch a break on the humidity and yes, morning temperatures will be decidedly pleasant over the next several days. The first "cool" front of "almost fall" is slipping through the state and for a few days your air conditioner might actually shut off at night.

weather.gov/lch weather.gov/lch loading...

Daytime temperatures will still be warm but not hot. You'll also notice the lack of humidity too, which will make the daylight hours feel that much more pleasant as well. Forecast high temperatures along the I-10 corridor from Lake Charles to Lafayette to Baton Rouge are calling for readings in the mid to upper 80s through Friday.

Nighttime temperatures will drop off nicely with less moisture in the air so it will feel cooler quicker once the sun goes down over the next several days but I don't think you'll need to pull out your parka just yet. Overnight lows are forecast to be in the lower 60s for the early part of the work week. They will moderate just a bit into the middle 60s by week's end.

Thinkstock Thinkstock loading...

Rain chances will be minimal with only a slight risk of a shower as the front passes through the area today. Then the next threat of showers will be a small threat by Friday when a 30% chance of rain will creep back into the forecast.

This past Saturday marked the statistical peak of the Hurricane Season. As of now, the Atlantic Basin has no named storms however, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves. One is about 1,000 miles east of the Windward Islands. The other is basically on the coast of western Africa.

nhc.noaa.gov nhc.noaa.gov loading...

As of this morning, the long-range tropical models do not show these systems as a threat to any landmass, especially in the continental United States. This of course is an assessment based on a model run and should not be taken as an official forecast.

So, the bottom line, enjoy the weather this week because we'll likely return to hot and or humid for a few more weeks until a more substantial cold front pushes through the area. And none of the 10-day or 14-day forecasts are suggesting that will happen anytime soon.