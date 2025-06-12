A recent report by The Advocate’s Margaret Delaney spotlights a segment of Louisiana's parenting population that we sometimes overlook: single fathers.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 America’s Families and Living Arrangements data, 8.27% of Louisiana families with children under 18 are led by single dads, slightly above the national average of 6.6%.

That’s pretty significant, considering that 20% of all single-parent families nationwide are now father-led, accounting for over 7.2 million households.

Which Louisiana Parishes Have the Most Single Dads?

Some Louisiana parishes see single-father households that are nearly double the state average.

Topping the list is Caldwell Parish with a striking 14.14% of families led by single dads. Others above the 10% mark include:

Iberia Parish – 13.8%

– 13.8% Iberville Parish – 12.15%

– 12.15% Allen Parish – 11.49%

– 11.49% Jackson Parish – 11.18%

– 11.18% St. Martin Parish – 11.03%

– 11.03% St. John the Baptist Parish – 10.88%

– 10.88% Washington Parish – 10.84%

– 10.84% St. Bernard Parish – 10.78%

– 10.78% Tensas Parish – 10.74%

On the flipside, St. Helena Parish has the state’s lowest rate at just 3.02%, followed closely by East Carroll (3.67%) and Pointe Coupee (3.83%).

It’s Not Always a Solo Act

While the statistics highlight families “led by” a single father, it’s important to note that leadership doesn’t always mean fathers are going it alone. Many single dads co-parent with former partners, rely on extended family, or receive help from community resources and support systems.

Nonetheless, the data paints a picture of where single fathers are stepping into primary caregiving roles at growing rates.

As Father’s Day approaches, it’s a reminder to celebrate the dads who are putting in the work, many in quiet, everyday ways that don’t make headlines.

One thing is for sure: all fathers across Louisiana deserve their flowers this weekend.