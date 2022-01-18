Louisiana Softball Ranked in D1 Softball Preseason Top 25 Poll

When the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun softball team begins their season three weeks from this Friday, they will do so with a ranking in front of their name.

D1 Softball released their preseason top 25 rankings today, with Louisiana coming in at #22.

While the preseason ranking is nice, some UL fans feel their team should be ranked higher.

For a program that has reached the NCAA Tournament every season of the 21st century, a preseason top 25 ranking is always expected.

While the argument can and will be made UL should be ranked higher, it's only a preseason poll.

Louisiana will have opportunities to move up in the polls throughout the season.

The Ragin' Cajuns have 7 games on their schedule against preseason top 25 squads.

Louisiana is currently scheduled to play Alabama twice, LSU twice, and Texas three times.

Alabama is 2nd, Texas is 9th, and LSU is 17th.

First pitch for the 2022 Louisiana softball season is Friday, February 11th against UAB at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park.

