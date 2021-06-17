Louisiana State Offices Closing Early Friday in Observance of Juneteenth

Gov. Edwards has announced that all state offices will close early in observance of Juneteenth.

Last week House Bill 554 (Act 128) introduced by Baton Rouge Rep. Larry Selders, was signed into law legally declaring Juneteenth a permanent Louisiana holiday.

In observance of Juneteenth, Gov. Edwards has announced: "all state offices will be closed for a half-day on Friday, June 18" according to KATC.

Juneteenth will be celebrated on the third Saturday in June throughout Louisiana. As a result, starting in 2022 all state offices will close for a full day the Friday before in observance.

Although Juneteenth is now officially a Louisiana state holiday, it has yet to become a federal holiday. President Biden is expected to sign the bill to do exactly that this week.

What Is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a holiday, now a legal holiday in Louisiana, recognizing the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Juneteenth began in Galveston, Tx with its inaugural date being June 19, 1865. It is now celebrated annually on June 19 throughout the United States

