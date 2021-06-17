Governor Edwards Announces Vaccination Giveaway Including $1 Million Grand Prize

According to reports, Governor Edwards has announced new drawings to give out cash and scholarships to Louisianans that receive the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July. The giveaways will lead up to a $1 Million jackpot for one lucky resident.

See the report from @NOLAnews on Twitter below.

The above report includes that Louisiana is near last for vaccination rates in the United States, with 37% of the state's residents being vaccinated. Almost half of the state's adults have been vaccinated, according to the report.

Who can win the Louisiana vaccine prize giveaway?

If you are 12-years-old or above and have received at least one dose of the vaccine, you can register to win. Minors who win will receive a college scholarship worth $100,000 and adults will win $100,000 in cash. At the end of July, a $1 Million grand prize will be given out to one lucky Louisiana resident.

Where do I register for the Louisiana vaccine prize giveaway?

According to the above report, anyone who has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of July will be eligible for registration into the giveaway. Registration will begin on June 21, 2021 and can be completed over the phone or online.

Where can I get the COVID-19 vaccine?

You can find a location to get vaccinated by clicking HERE.