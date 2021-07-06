Louisiana Officials Warn of Scam Involving Shot-At-A-Million

Many Louisiana residents have taken the opportunity to protect themselves and their families and for that matter, total strangers, against the coronavirus by getting a vaccination against the disease. In order to foster even more participation in the vaccination program the State of Louisiana recently instituted the Shot At A Million program.

That program offers those who have been vaccinated the chance to win a lot of cash, including a one million dollar grand prize. Those vaccinated simply need to visit a state-sponsored website and enter a few details and then wait for the drawings for the free money later this month.

Well, that's how things would work if the world wasn't also populated with a different kind of virus. That virus is in the form of human scum that preys on the innocent by creating online scams. And yes, there are ne'er do wells afoot that are attempting to scam Louisiana residents by using the interest in the Shot At A Million Program.

The bad guy's method of choice appears to be spoofing. The scammers use a phone number that might show up on your caller ID resembling a number associated with the Shot At A Million Program.

Once a potential victim has answered the call from the bogus number the scammer then proceeds to offer assistance to help get that individual registered for the big money prize. In the process of that, the scammer asks a series of questions, most of them aimed at getting the potential victim's personal information.

Don't fall for this. Registration for the Shot At A Million is done online. Or you may also register by calling this toll-free hotline, 1-877-356-1511. Please note, you will have to call the hotline, the Shot At A Million program will not be calling you.

staff photo

Louisiana will hold four different drawings for $100,000 cash and $100,000 in educational scholarships. The final drawing will be on August 4th and that will be for the grand prize of $1,000,000. Here's the schedule for the drawings and the registration deadlines.

Enter by July 9, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021, by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

State officials remind us to remind you that the names of the winners will not be released until two days after the drawing so that vaccination status can be confirmed.

And about the scammers on the phone offering to assist you in registering for the drawing. State law enforcement officials encourage you to simply hang up the phone and report the attempted scam to them by calling (985) 783-6807.

Well, enough about the bad guys. Let's take a look at what you might consider purchasing should your name be called for the big money.