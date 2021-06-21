Shot At a Million COVID Vaccine Website Goes Live at Noon Today

If you are one of the 3.1 million Louisiana residents who have already opted to get one of the three approved vaccinations for COVID-19 then your chance to win one million dollars just for taking that shot will begin at 12 Noon today, June 21, 2021.

That's when the Bring Back Louisiana Shot at a Million Website will go live for residents to register to win any number of incredible prizes including one million dollars in cash.

If we are being honest, this is an out-and-out bribe to get people in Louisiana to get vaccinated. Currently, Louisiana ranks 31st in the nation when it comes to doses of vaccine administered out of doses that have been distributed. Currently, just over 81% of the vaccines our state has received have been used. The "bribe" is to bring the total number of those vaccinated in the state even higher.

Get Vaccinated and You Could Win $1 Million Dollars.

If you've already gotten at least one jab of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine or the single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine then you can register for weekly drawings of $100,000 or the Grand Prize which is $1,000,000.00. These prizes are for any Louisiana resident aged 18 or older.

If you're 12 to 17 years old and have had at least one dose of vaccine you can register to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships. Remember you only need to register once to be eligible for all of the drawings. Below is the drawing schedule according to the Bring Back Louisiana Shot at a Million website.

DRAWING SCHEDULE ENTRY END DATE DRAWING DATE ANNOUNCEMENT DATE July 9, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT July 14, 2021 July 16, 2021 July 16, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT July 21, 2021 July 23, 2021 July 23, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT July 28, 2021 July 30, 2021 July 30, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT August 4, 2021 August 6, 2021 July 31, 2021 at 11:59:59 p.m. CDT August 4, 2021 August 13, 2021

The website also has information for those that are looking to get vaccinated. You can find out when and where the free vaccines are being administered in your hometown. The site also provides links to resources that have more information about the vaccines, their safety, and what you can expect following your shot.

Many states have tried a similar tact to get more people interested in taking the vaccine. So far, it has worked rather well in most places that have offered a major incentive, such as $1 million dollars, to get people to roll up their sleeves.