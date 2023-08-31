VERNON PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - One of the largest wildfires in the state in the past couple of weeks was started by an act of arson, officials now say.

The Lion's Camp Fire in Vernon Parish spread to over 1,200 acres before it was finally contained. But according to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry stated in a release on Thursday that it was caused by an arsonist, and they are seeking help identifying the culprit.

For over a week now, multiple wildfires have devastated Vernon Parish. A large number of these fires are caused by natural or mechanical causes. However, wildfire investigators with the LDAF Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that the Lions Camp Fire – which threatened multiple residences and grew to 1,204 acres before it was contained – resulted from arson. LDAF investigators and Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives are actively investigating this matter.

The fire threatened property and even homes while it was raging, and it took a massive effort to contain the fire - which officials weren't able to do until after it had spread well over 1,000 acres and caused untold damage.

The fire was contained and many residents in the area went without property damage. But the Lion's Camp is a fixture of the community and many were worried that the flames would damage it.

Established in 1961, the camp has become a safe haven and a destination for kids with special needs across the state.

“This is extremely near and dear to the teenagers that work here and the campers that come here,” explained Raymond Cecil Executive Director of the camp in a TV interview. “Also, the adults, the Lions Club members and the adults that support their projects back in their local communities, this means a lot to them.”

Cecil also expressed gratitude that the camp managed to escape the flames unscathed.

You can read the full LDAF press release below.

LDAF Requests Public Assistance Finding Arson Suspect in Vernon Parish

Investigators are urging you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding this fire. To report an arsonist or information regarding this fire, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.

All calls to the LDAF hotline are anonymous, and the Louisiana Forestry Association is offering up to a $2,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the crime.

Note: All persons accused of any crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

