Louisiana Man Allegedly Burns Down Ex-Girlfriend’s Home and Kills Four of Her Dogs

A man was arrested in Albany, Louisiana this past Sunday after he allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, killed her dogs with a shotgun, and burned down the camper she was living in.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a residence for a disturbance involving shots fired. Once on the scene, deputies learned that there was a domestic disturbance in which three people were able to escape unharmed.

The alleged culprit is 31-year-old Ricky Tullos.

The exact details of the incident have not been fully detailed by authorities, but the string of charges against Tullos explains some of it.

He was charged with the following:

Domestic abuse aggravated assault

Domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment

Assault/aggravated firearm

Two counts of false imprisonment

Four counts of illegal use of a weapon

Four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals

Arson

Resisting/force or violence

Possession of Schedule 2 drugs

Tullos also had a bench warrant.

The fire has reportedly displaced the woman (ex-girlfriend) along with her infant child and brother, who were all living in the home.

Deputies also said four dogs were found dead in locked cages with shell casings lying nearby.

The investigation remains ongoing.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family. The description of what happened on Sunday is detailed in the page's listing.

Hello, my name is Deshae Wallace, I have an 8 months old baby boy and 22 year old brother that I take care of.

Off of north cafe line rd in Albany, Louisiana

On February 5, 2023 (Sunday)

My Ex-boyfriend (baby's father) came back and lost his mind to drugs, he beat me with brass knuckles, killed all my 4 dogs and cat with a shotgun which were in pins and couldn't get out and then burned my camper that we were living in down. We had nothing but clothes on our backs. Yes, his in jail for a very long time. We lost everything and need help. i am currently at my godparent's home in Ponchatoula