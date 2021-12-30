Trooper got their "Rabbit" - 18-year-old Jatavious Carroll, a Delhi man accused of killing one man and injuring a 16-year-old juvenile during a shooting at Grambling State University in October of 2021.

According to Louisiana State Police, Carroll was arrested at a home in Delhi on Tuesday and is being booked into the Lincoln Parish jail.

Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Michael Reichardt says the shooting happened at an unsanctioned party. Carroll - A.K.A. "Rabbit" - is not a Grambling student. Neither was the victim - 19-year-old Damarius Murphy of Rayville.

“Rabbit" faces the following charges:

1 count of second degree murder

1 count of attempted second degree murder

1 count of possessing a firearm/weapon on school property.

This was one of two shootings that happened during Homecoming Week. According to ABC News, Sunday events and classes scheduled for the following Monday and Tuesday at Grambling were canceled as students mourned the loss of life and administrators and police sought to bring security back to the campus.

