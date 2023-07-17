CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police continue to work the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck that happened Monday morning on Interstate 10 East just west of the Eunice Crowley exit (Exit 80 / LA Hwy. 13) in Acadia Parish.

State Police Hazmat Unit and cleanup crews are currently in the process of offloading and transferring the diesel fuel from the damaged tanker to another tanker. This is a process that is expected to take several hours.

Because of the lengthy process, State Police say the outside lane of travel is closed to traffic and there's also a possibility that both eastbound lanes will have to be shutdown for a short period of time because of the product transfer.

Currently, the traffic is slow-moving as emergency personnel continues to have a heavy presence in the area.

Police urge drivers to use the following alternate route: I-10 east to Exit 76 (LA Hwy 91 / Iota Estherwood). Motorists can go north on LA 91 to LA 100 (East) to LA 13 (South) to I-10 East to resume their travel.

You can also visit 511la.org or use the 511 app for roadway and traffic updates.

