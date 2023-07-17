Louisiana State Police Conducting Traffic Closures on Interstate 10 After Tanker Truck Crash Near Eunice, Crowley Exit
CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police continue to work the scene of a crash involving a tanker truck that happened Monday morning on Interstate 10 East just west of the Eunice Crowley exit (Exit 80 / LA Hwy. 13) in Acadia Parish.
State Police Hazmat Unit and cleanup crews are currently in the process of offloading and transferring the diesel fuel from the damaged tanker to another tanker. This is a process that is expected to take several hours.
Because of the lengthy process, State Police say the outside lane of travel is closed to traffic and there's also a possibility that both eastbound lanes will have to be shutdown for a short period of time because of the product transfer.
Currently, the traffic is slow-moving as emergency personnel continues to have a heavy presence in the area.