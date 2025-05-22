Louisiana, Brace for a Surge of Mosquitoes, Ants, and Roaches This Summer

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL) - The National Pest Management Association has released their Bug Barometer for Louisiana this Summer, and it looks like we need to prepare for a surge of mosquitoes, ants, and roaches.

We all know Summertime in Louisiana means these pests are coming, but why will this Summer be worse?

Why Will Bugs Be Bad In Louisiana This Summer?

According to pestworld.org, the major thing that will fuel a boom in roaches, ants, and mosquitoes this Summer in Louisiana is the extreme weather swings we've been experiencing.

From pestworld.org -

From record snowfalls to unseasonably warm temperatures, extreme weather swings have created the perfect storm for increased pest activity this spring and summer. After analyzing weather patterns, long-term forecasts, and pest biology, NPMA’s expert entomologists predict potential rising encounters with pests.



The pests it looks like we'll be dealing with more of this Summer in Louisiana are ants, mosquitoes, roaches, and even ticks and rodents.

Besides being an itchy nuisance, mosquitoes also pose a serious public health risk.

There are already reports of the West Nile Virus in Louisiana so far this Spring, and mosquitoes also carry Eastern Equine Encephalitis and Zika virus.

The rainy, soggy conditions we've experienced in Acadiana over the past month is expected to fuel a spike in mosquito activity.

If we get the foretasted drier, hotter Summer moths in Louisiana, these conditions will drive ants, cockroaches, and unfortunately even rats indoors looking for some shelter from the heat.

Dr. Jim Fredericks, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at NPMA tells pestworld.org "Spring and summer are already peak pest seasons, so we know the bugs are coming. But this year’s irregular weather patterns are accelerating pest activity, leading to earlier and more frequent encounters."

If Summer in Louisiana turns out to be a wetter one than expected, we can expect to see an increase in spiders and flies.

Read more pestworld.com and mypmp.net.