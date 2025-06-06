ST. LANDRY PARISH (KPEL) — Monday, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a heartbreaking domestic violence call in Leonville.

Upon arrival, deputies reported finding a 6-year-old child with multiple life-threatening stab wounds.

The victim has been identified as Korbin Price, and according to his father Joshua Price, he remains in critical condition.

He was stabbed multiple times as well as slashed in the face. He sustained a punctured lung, severe blood loss, and a brain injury.

The child's stepfather, Patrick Greene, 37, is the primary suspect and was taken into custody.

What Charges Does Greene Face?

He previously faced domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, two counts of aggravated assault, and resisting an officer.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office received a call about a domestic disturbance in the Leonville area on Monday.

Now, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, Greene's charges have been upgraded to attempted murder.

Thursday, a judge ordered that the Sulphur High School remain in jail until his next hearing on July 3rd without bond.

GoFundMe for Korbin Price

Korbin's father has set up a donation fund for his son, who is in critical condition at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital.

We don't know yet what his outcome will be, but regardless, our lives are forever changed. He's beaten a brain tumor, and I'm having faith that he will beat this. Financially, this is going to be an impossible burden, so anything will help. Thanks for everyone's continuing support. It truly means the world.

As of Friday, June 6th, they have raised over $ 25,000, which is just shy of their $ 30,000 goal.

Consider donating here.