Louisiana Reactions Pour In Over ‘Optimal’ Thermostat Setting as Summer Heat Creeps In

As temperatures climb into the 90s across Louisiana this week, weeks before summer "officially" begins, a notorious annual debate has returned to social media timelines and comment sections: Is 78 degrees really a reasonable thermostat setting?

According to the U.S. Department of Energy and several major energy providers, the ideal indoor temperature during summer months is 78°F. The goal, they say, is to maintain humidity control while minimizing the difference between outdoor and indoor temperatures to reduce your power bill.

But here in Louisiana, where humidity can slap you in the face by 8 a.m., the reactions have been… heated.

Many residents say 78 is simply too high—especially in homes where the AC is the only thing standing between comfort and a full-on meltdown. “Did anyone ask people who actually live in Louisiana?” one Facebook commenter joked. Others say they set theirs closer to 68 and wouldn’t dare go higher.

Still, energy experts say small changes can have a big impact. That includes:

Using fans strategically (and turning them off when leaving the room),

Closing blinds and curtains during the day,

Running bathroom exhaust fans after showers,

Checking for air leaks and sealing windows and doors.

And if you're leaving home for the day, consider letting the temperature rise a bit.

Adjusting your thermostat 7-10 degrees for 8 hours daily can reportedly save up to 10% a year on cooling costs.

So, what’s your summer setting? Are you team 78—or are you keeping it chilly no matter what?