How strange and unpredictable is the weather in Louisiana when the calendar approaches the first day of spring? Well, Saturday morning some residents of the state woke up to a light blanket of snow and ice while other areas of the state were shivering because of wind chill readings that made it feel colder than the actual freezing mark.

But that was Saturday and this is Monday and yes, things change quickly where Mother Nature is concerned this time of year. Today, a large portion of the state is waking up to the potential of severe storms. Only extreme northeastern and extreme southeastern parts of the state are not included in either a slight risk or a marginal risk of severe storms today.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, the northwestern part of the state is most likely to see the strongest storms during the day today. Cities like Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, Monroe, and the western suburbs of New Orleans will be under a marginal risk of severe storms today. The cities of Shreveport and Bossier City will be under a slight risk of severe weather according to the SPC.

Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office in Lake Charles are suggesting that most of the daylight hours of today will be filled with a mix of clouds and sun and only scattered showers or thunderstorms. However, rain chances will be on the increase as the day wears on.

Meteorologist Bradley Benoit with KATC Television is suggesting that most of the heaviest weather along the I-10 corridor won't move into the area until much later today and more likely this evening into the overnight hours.

In fact, GRAF Model Guidance late yesterday was suggesting that Lake Charles and Lafayette won't likely see the stronger storms until after midnight on Tuesday morning with the heaviest showers pushing through the area by sunrise. Remember, this is one model and not an official forecast so things are subject to change, especially the timing of when the worst of the weather might arrive.

The forecast for the remainder of the workweek appears to be rather calm with the exception of a good chance of rain moving into the area very late Thursday night but more likely early Friday morning.