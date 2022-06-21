Louisiana Town to Participate in World’s Largest Swimming Lesson

Swimming lessons were just something you did when you were a kid, at least during my formative years. I think our parents took us to swimming lessons every summer just to get rid of us for a couple of hours once a week but the benefits I learned from those lessons have saved my bacon more than a few times.

Were you aware that according to World Life Expectancy the state of Louisiana is number four in the nation for drownings? Only Hawaii, Alaska, and Montana outdo Louisiana in the number of drowning deaths per capita on an annual basis. To add insult to injury, a lot of those drowning deaths could have been prevented by the simple act of taking swimming lessons.

It just makes sense that when you live in a state that's called "The Bayou State" knowing how to swim would be of the utmost importance. Well, one Louisiana town is joining a nationwide movement to educate people on water safety by participating in what is being called The World's Largest Swimming Lesson.

The World's Largest Swimming Lesson is a combined effort of water safety professionals nationwide to encourage more water safety education. In Louisiana, the World's Largest Swimming Lesson is being hosted in DeRidder this Thursday at West Park Pool.

The event begins at 9:30 and will last until 10 it's open to all ages. In fact, it's not just kids that are drowning unnecessarily in Louisiana's waterways. There are plenty of teens, young adults, and adults in general who could probably benefit from this refresher course if they already know how to swim.

The first 25 participants at the DeRidder event will get a free wristband, and those who come later will get a certificate of participation but everyone will leave the pool with a better understanding of water safety. Pre-registration is not required and it is our hope that if you're in the area you'll bring your youngsters and yourself to this event.

You'll be a part of a bigger project around the nation while helping to improve water safety right here at home.