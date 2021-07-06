CDC Tweet on Diarrhea Goes Viral for All the Wrong Reasons

Remember when you were younger and every little mention of normal bodily functions turned into hysterical laughter between you and all of your friends? Well, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were on the other end of that feeling over the weekend when a tweet they sent out went viral for all the wrong reasons.

Ahead of the 4th of July holiday, the CDC sent out a warning on the hazards of swimming if you are experiencing diarrhea. It was pretty straightforward, except for the unintended hilarious GIF that accompanied the message. CNN reports that the agency tweeted a warning that said "Don't leave your mark at the pool this summer" and "one person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool," along with a cartoon gif of a girl going down a slide leaving a brown streak behind. Wait, who thought that was a good idea?

Well, you can imagine that the responses on the internet to the agency's message were pretty funny. Some of them are listed below, and apparently, the CDC has also changed the GIF on the original tweet as well. But if we're being honest, it's still funny as heck.