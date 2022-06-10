Camping at RV resorts has become a very popular getaway for many families here in south Louisiana. And it seems that more and more these resorts are stepping up their proverbial game with a slew of great amenities.

If you head to places like Cajun Palms in Henderson, Louisiana, you can enjoy multiple swimming pools with a couple of huge water slides, hot tub, swim-up bar, indoor theater, and more.

Places like the Isle of Iberia RV Park in New Iberia have a massive pool that includes a lazy river.

And then if you really want to enjoy something "cool," how about a trip west to Vinton and a visit to Cajun Oasis RV Resort.

There you'll find typical RV resort amenities. But at the heart of the property, there is something a bit unique -- a swim pond.

It's basically a man-made beach with sand and greenish water that rivals most decent beaches along the Gulf Coast.

If you're staying at Cajun Oasis as a guest, then you'll get passes to the "beach." But the cool thing is that if you aren't staying at the resort, you can still purchase a day pass and enjoy the waters.

A day pass costs $10 for those 13 years and older and only $5 for anyone 12 and under. Keep in mind, however, that they cap the number of people allowed at the beach at only 350 each day.

You can bring an ice chest, umbrella, canopy, and floats. They also have an air compressor to air up your floats. There's a store on the property though that sells ice, drinks, snacks, and beach items.

So how's the water and the sand?

It seems that skeptics who haven't been to Cajun Oasis before are curious to know if the water is as pretty as the water is in the picture. If you read comments on the business's Facebook page, it appears the water is just fine.

One woman commented that she went there last year and brought her kids and they really enjoyed it. She also mentioned that the water was very clean and that even the pond's bottom is lined with sand.

By the way, according to the owners of Cajun Oasis, the pond is as deep as 17 feet in the center.

If you want to give Cajun Oasis RV Resort a try, you can get learn more at their website here or follow them on Facebook. And if you've been before and can give it a review, please drop us a line.