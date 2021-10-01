Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend October 1-3

It's Fall y'all and it's the first weekend of October and it's time to get out and do some fun stuff this weekend. There is a whole bunch of things going on in Lake Charles like concerts, football games, and live music at bars and restaurants.

This is the weekend you are going to want to get out and go do something fun. Here is what is going on in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana this weekend.

The McNeese Block Party free concert is tonight, October 1 on the corner of Common and McNeese Streets in South Lake Charles. The FREE concert features NBC's The Voice finalist Gyth Rigdon and country sensation Charlie Wayne live in concert.

Charlie Wayne will also be playing Saturday night at the Back In Flight relief concert at Crying Eagle Brewery located on East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. He will perform there starting from 7:30 pm to 8:45 pm.

Ian Gavan, Getty Images

Legendary rock band ZZ Top will be performing this Saturday night, October 2 at the Golden Nugget Casino Lake Charles Grand Event Center. The show starts at 8:00 pm.

Photo provided by Johnny Jimenez

Johnny Jimenez will be live at Hotworx on Highway 378 in Moss Bluff next to Rouses Saturday morning starting at 11:00 am until 1:00 pm then will be playing at the Back In Flight relief concert at Crying Eagle Brewery located on East McNeese Street in Lake Charles. He will perform there starting at 3:45 pm.

Beauxdines' located at 3013 Ryan Street in Lake Charles will have Kaleb Oliver Friday night and John Ruiz Jr on Saturday night. Both artists will be performing from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Casey Peveto Drums (Photo By Mike Soileau TSM)

Casey Peveto will be a Koozies Daquiris on Highway 14 in South Lake Charles Friday Night starting at 8:00 pm.

K-Bon's restaurant located on the corner of Highway 397 and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles ill have Trevor Causey Friday night and LA99 South on Saturday night. Both artists play from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm.

Brad Brinkley (Photo provided by Bouboyzentertainemtn)

Brad Brinkley and his band will be playing at Cecil’s on Friday night starting at 6:30 pm. Then they will be at 5 Under Golf Center in Beaumont Saturday night from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Then Brad Brinkley and Comfort Zone will be at Mary’s Lounge located on East Broad Street in Lake Charles for their Sunday Funday from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

Facebook, McNeese Football

The McNeese Cowboys will be at home taking on Southeastern Louisiana at Noon inside Cowboy's Stadium. LSU will host #22 Auburn in Tigers Stadium in Baton Rouge Saturday night at 8:00 pm. That game will be on ESPN.

That's a lot to do y'all. Get out there and enjoy and have a great weekend.