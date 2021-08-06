Things To Do In Lake Charles & SWLA This Weekend August 6-8

The weekend is here once again and we all are ready for it. The first weekend of August in Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana brings a lot of things to do in the area.

We are going to do a things a little bit different this week. We are going to give you the artists and where they are playing and also list some of the venues that are having multiple artists playing this weekend.

Johnny Jimenez will be will be playing at The Stadium in Deridder, Louisiana Friday night at 6:00pm. Saturday might he will be at Sidelinez in Moss Bluff starting at 9:00pm.

Charlie Wayne and his band will be live on Saturday night at Wayne's on Highway 27 South in Sulphur starting around 8:00pm.

Brad Brinkley will be at The Spot across from Walkon's in lake Charles Friday night from 8:00pm to 11:00pm.

K-Bon's on Highway 397 and East McNeese Street in Lake Charles will have Rusty James tonight and Saturday night they will have John Dale Hebert and Friends with special guest Damon Troy.

Need a preview of next weekend? Country music star Sara Evans will be in Lake Charles next Friday, August 13 at the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.