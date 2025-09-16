WESTLAKE, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Westlake man is behind bars after he admitted to sexually abusing and possessing inappropriate photos of minors.

According to the Westlake Police Department, 24-year-old Pablo Oscar Anzaldo was found to be engaging in sexual activity with a minor and was in possession of nude photographs of a minor.

He admitted to detectives that he had sex with children and had pictures of children in their underwear.

Anzaldo was arrested and transported to the Calcasieu Correctional Center on seven counts of felony sexual knowledge of a minor and two counts of juvenile pornography.

Bond for Anzaldo was set at $1,100,000.

(The arrest mugshot has yet to be released by the Westlake Police Department.)

