VINTON, La. (KPEL-FM) - A Texas man has been arrested and is facing aggravated battery charges after he allegedly ran over a person in the parking lot of a club in Vinton, Louisiana.

Early Morning Altercation Leads to Serious Injury

According to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 6, deputies were dispatched to a club located on Highway 109 South in Vinton.

During the initial investigation, deputies learned that Reagan K. Perry, 26, of Beaumont, Texas, had been asked to leave the club. Once he was outside the club, Perry was involved in an altercation with another patron.

At some point in the altercation, Perry ran over the victim in the parking lot. He also struck two vehicles in the parking lot before fleeing the scene.

Suspect Fled Scene on Foot, Caught by CPSO K9 Deputies

Perry fled the scene on foot into a wooded area. CPSO K9 deputies were able to locate Perry, though, and he was taken into custody.

Multiple Charges Filed Against Beaumont Man

Perry was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and has been charged with the following:

Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery

Resisting an Officer By Flight

2 Counts of Simple Criminal Damage to Property

His bond is still pending.

Victim Airlifted in Critical But Stable Condition

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital and is listed in critical but stable condition.

Sheriff Commends Deputies for Handling Recent String of High-Profile Cases

“I want to take this time to recognize and appreciate the dedication of our CPSO deputies and detectives,” stated Sheriff Stitch Guillory. “Over the last week, they have handled multiple high-profile cases, including two homicides, a body found in the river, an accidental child drowning, and this most recent incident. While these incidents have occurred close together, they are unrelated and not reflective of a rise in crime in our area. Our detectives have been working tirelessly to investigate and bring resolution to these difficult cases. Their hard work does not go unnoticed, and we want to make sure they know how much they are appreciated.”

Arrest Does Not Imply Guilt, Sheriff Reminds Public

Sheriff Guillory was to remind the public that an arrest is an indication that probable cause exists to believe the subject was involved in the offense alleged. A person is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.