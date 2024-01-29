Need to get away with family and friends and want to rent a home where you never have to leave the property? Then do we have a place for you.

There's a rental available on VRBO in the small Texas town of Oak Leaf, which is just south of Dallas.

This retreat looks pretty sweet. The house is 4,000 square feet and has five bedrooms and five bathrooms and sleeps up to 30.

While the house is great, what's around it really makes this rental special. The highlight of the nearly 20-acre complex is a swimming pond.

Yep, it's basically a huge cement pond that features crystal clear water along with a 100-foot tube slide and a 200-foot zipline. In the middle of the pond is an "island" featuring a putting green.

Some of the other Texas-sized amenities surrounding the luxury farmhouse include:

High-end swimming pool with hot tub

9-hole frisbee golf course

Half-court basketball, corn hole, tetherball, and more games

Turfed sports court for volleyball, dodge ball, ribbon ninja, and more

Covered pavilion with large flat screen

The house is no slouch itself. For those looking to stay indoors, you'll enjoy the following:

Fully equipped game room with pool table, foosball, 70 inch TV, and a beautiful bar

Ultimate media room with 15 foot HD screen and Xbox

Chef's kitchen

Spa-like master suite

Dining room with seating for 20

Sleeping for 16+ adults plus tons of room for the kids in the bunkhouse

Huge balcony for relaxing and watching your crew

Unfortunately, if you're looking to book this awesome property this summer, you're limited. Looking at the VRBO calendar, there are only a few dates available until the fall.

The next full week we could find open was the week of September 25 through October 1. After all fees, the all-in price for that week is $11,286.

But hey, get 29 of your closest friends and it's like $54 a person per night. 😉

To see the listing, visit VRBO.com/1985893 or check out some pictures of the property below.

Amazing Texas Retreat