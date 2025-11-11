Highlights

Veterans and active military can score free meals across Louisiana today at chains like Applebee’s, Chili’s, and Golden Corral

Most deals require military ID or proof of service and are dine-in only

Golden Corral’s free dinner buffet runs from 4 p.m. until close at all Louisiana locations

Some restaurants, like Whataburge,r are extending deals through year-end for veterans

Several Louisiana coffee shops, including PJ’s Coffee, are offering free drinks to military members

Where Louisiana Veterans Can Eat Free Today: Complete Guide to Veterans Day Restaurant Deals

Dozens of restaurants across Acadiana and Louisiana are rolling out the red carpet for military members with complimentary meals, from breakfast plates to steak dinners.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’ve served in the military, restaurants across Louisiana want to thank you with a free meal today.

Veterans Day 2025 falls on Tuesday, November 11, and dozens of national chains are offering complimentary meals to active duty service members, veterans, and retirees. Most deals require you to show military ID or proof of service, and the majority are dine-in only.

Louisiana has locations for most of these major chains, from Lafayette and Baton Rouge to Shreveport and the New Orleans metro area. Here’s where you can eat free or grab deep discounts today.

What Louisiana Veterans Need to Know About Free Meals

The deals span breakfast through dinner, so military members can take advantage of multiple offers throughout the day. Most restaurants require either a military ID, veteran’s ID card, or DD-214 discharge papers.

A few key things to remember: these offers are typically for the veteran or service member only (spouses and family pay regular price), most exclude alcohol, and tipping your server is still expected even though the meal is free.

Free Breakfast Options Across Louisiana

Several chains are offering free breakfast to veterans and active military:

Denny’s locations across Louisiana are serving free Original Grand Slam breakfasts from 5 a.m. to noon. The meal includes two buttermilk pancakes, two strips of bacon, two sausage links, and two eggs made to order.

Cracker Barrel restaurants throughout the state are offering a free Sunrise Pancake Special all day long. The meal comes with two buttermilk pancakes and your choice of eggs or breakfast meat.

IHOP locations are serving their Red, White and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The patriotic meal features blueberry pancakes served with two eggs, hash browns, and a choice of bacon or sausage links.

Bob Evans is offering free breakfast from a special menu for dine-in customers at Louisiana locations.

Free Lunch and Dinner Deals for Louisiana Military Members

The lunch and dinner options get even better:

Applebee’s is marking its 18th consecutive year of Veterans Day deals by offering select entrées from a limited menu. Options include 6-ounce top sirloin, classic bacon cheeseburger, chicken tenders platter, double crunch shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, oriental chicken salad, and three-cheese chicken penne. You’ll also get a $5 bounce back card for your next visit.

Chili’s locations throughout Louisiana are offering free meals from a special menu for dine-in customers. Options include the Oldtimer burger with cheese and fries, chicken bacon ranch quesadillas, three-count chicken crispers, or soup with a side salad.

Golden Corral is hosting its 25th annual Military Appreciation Night from 4 p.m. until close at all Louisiana locations. Veterans, active duty, National Guard members, and retirees get a free buffet dinner with a beverage. The restaurant chain has served nearly 6.7 million free meals to military members since starting this tradition in 2001.

Outback Steakhouse is offering a free Aussie 3-Course meal with a choice of soup or salad, select entrée, and New York-style cheesecake for dessert.

Red Robin restaurants are giving away free Red’s Big Tavern Burgers all day long, served with bottomless steak fries.

Texas Roadhouse locations are providing free meal vouchers between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. The vouchers can be redeemed for dine-in or carry-out through May 30, 2026.

Louisiana-Specific Coffee and Quick Service Deals

PJ’s Coffee, with locations concentrated throughout Louisiana, is offering free 16-ounce hot or cold brew coffee to all veterans and active-duty members today.

Whataburger locations across Louisiana and Texas aren’t just giving away a free breakfast Taquito today — the chain announced it’s offering free Taquitos every Tuesday through the end of the year to veterans and active military. Whataburger also honors veterans year-round with free 16-ounce coffee.

Krispy Kreme shops are offering veterans and active military a free small hot or iced coffee plus a free doughnut of choice, available in-shop or at the drive-thru.

Starbucks locations are giving away free tall (12-ounce) hot or iced coffee to veterans, military service members, and their spouses.

Additional Deals Worth Checking Out

Chipotle Mexican Grill locations are running a buy-one-get-one deal from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Veterans and military members who buy an entrée get a second entrée of equal or lesser value free. “We’re honored to serve those who serve our country,” said Chris Brandt, Chipotle’s president and chief brand officer.

Buffalo Wild Wings is offering 10 free boneless wings and regular fries for dine-in customers.

California Pizza Kitchen locations are providing a complimentary beverage and one entrée from a limited menu, including choices like Original BBQ Chicken Pizza, Hawaiian pizza, Thai Crunch salad, or Garlic Cream Fettuccine with Chicken.

What Louisiana Families Should Remember

While most of these deals are for the veteran or active service member only, many restaurants welcome families to join for the meal — the family members just pay the regular price. It’s a chance for Louisiana families to share a meal together while honoring the service member’s sacrifice.

Remember to call ahead to your local restaurant to confirm they’re participating, especially if you’re traveling to a smaller Louisiana town. And don’t forget to tip your server — the meal may be free, but showing appreciation to restaurant workers serving you goes a long way.