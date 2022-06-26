Louisiana Woman Arrested After Human Remains Found Underneath Unoccupied Home

An Amite woman has been arrested after human remains were found underneath an unoccupied home on Friday, June 24.

Authorities with the Amite Police Department obtained a search warrant and went to a home in the 300 block of South Third Street. It's unclear yet what led to the search warrant.

Police say that when they entered the unoccupied home, they discovered that the floor had been recently replaced, which is what prompted officers to remove the boards where they found the remains.

This discovery led to the arrest of 39-year-old Joanna Phelps. However, police did not explain the connection that she had to the case, but just noted that she was arrested shortly after the search.

Phelps was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail for principle to first-degree murder along with failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

The human remains were taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Coroner's Office for identification.