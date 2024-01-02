One Man Dead in Early Tuesday Morning Shooting in Carencro, Louisiana
A man is dead following a shooting in Carencro, Louisiana in the early hours of Tuesday, January 2, 2024.
Carencro Police Chief David Anderson confirmed that the fatal shooting took place at approximately 2:00 am Tuesday on Collins Street in the heart of the city.
According to reports, the victim is a 20-year-old man. The identity of the victim has yet to be made public.
Authorities have not released much other information regarding the shooting.
Chief Anderson did say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Carencro Police Department at 337-896-6132.
We will update this story as new information becomes available.
