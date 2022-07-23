This sounds like a good time.

Did you that Louisiana has a cave and that it is located in central Louisiana?

According to Only In Your State, the Louisiana cave, called Wolf Rock Cave, is located in Leesville and is tucked away in The Kisatchie National Forest.

Historians and archaeologists have found various items while researching the site and they suspect that the cave has been around since 2500 BCE.

In the article by Only In Your State they say, "In the late 1800s, it is believed that the infamous outlaw Jesse James used the cave as a hideout."

Those who have been there say that it is relatively easy to get to the cave and that navigating can be a tight squeeze, but the sights are worth the journey.

Check out this video taken from inside the cave.

We should also note here that if you visit the cave, you aren't very far from the tallest point in the state of Louisiana.

To visit Wolf Rock Cave you'll have to make your way to 961-975 Johnsonville Rd, Leesville, LA.

Here are a few more photos of the only known cave in Louisiana.

