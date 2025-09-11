Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - A few years ago Louisiana started hearing about an invasive species called the apple snail.

How dangerous can a snail named after an apple be, right?

Well, dangerous enough to where the LSU AgCenter has once again issued a warning to the public to help destroy apple snail eggs on sight.

Apple Snails Louisiana Screen Cap Via YouTube/AnnaTheArcher loading...

What Are Apple Snails?

Apple snails are large freshwater snails, typically 2-4 inches tall with some as big as 6 inches, with big heavy shells with a golden yellow to dark brown color.

Native to South America, they found their way to Louisiana via the aquarium trade and are an invasive species.

To date, apple snails have been found in 30 Louisiana Parishes.

You mostly find apple snails in freshwater like lakes, rivers, streams, ponds, marshes, ditches.

READ MORE: Louisiana Cajun Inspired Girl Scout Cookies That Need to Be Made

Why Are Apple Snails Dangerous?

When it comes to apple snails, one of the main issues with them has to do with their negative impacts on Louisiana's crawfish industry.

In crawfish ponds, apple snails interfere by clogging traps, eating crawfish bait, and competing for food and resources needed for a good crawfish season.

Apple snails also pose a threat to Louisiana's rice industry. These snails eat young rice plants or severely damage rice seedling beds.

There have been cases of entire rice fields failing because snail populations became very high according to lafarmbureaunews.com.

READ MORE: Creepy Louisiana Legends and Cryptids as Action Figures

LSU AgCenter Asking Louisiana To Destroy Apple Snail Eggs

In a recent Facebook post, the LSU AgCenter is warning people about the potential dangers of apple snails, and asking people to destroy apple snail eggs when discovered.

Apple snail eggs are easy to spot because they're a bright pink color and are usually found in large bunches.

From LSU AgCenter -

Destruction of the eggs should be done using an implement to knock egg masses into the water, where they are prevented from hatching. Skin exposed to apple snail eggs should be washed immediately. The eggs contain a protein neurotoxin called PcPV2, which has been shown to be lethal to mice and it can cause irritation of the skin and eyes of humans.

Dep't Of Agriculture Warns Of Arrival Of Giant African Land Snails In U.S. Getty Images loading...

Can You Eat Apple Snails?

While technically, yes...you can eat apple snails.

That being said, it's not widely recommended due to the fact it could be fatal.

Apple snails are able to be eaten when cooked thoroughly and properly cleaned by removing all intestinal material.

However, it's important to know that if not properly cooked, some apple snails carry what's called rat lungworm, a parasite that can cause potentially fatal eosinophilic meningitis.

If you see any big pink piles of apple snail eggs, you are urged to simply knock them into the water, not using your hands, but with a piece of wood or something that prevents your skin coming in contact with the eggs.

Apple snail eggs can't hatch in the water.

Below is the full Facebook post from the LSU AgCenter.