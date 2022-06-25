LSU Baseball Adds Two Through Transfer Portal Included Coveted Slugger From NC State

The LSU Tigers baseball program is adding a couple of more players through the transfer portal and one of them is a huge addition.

D1 Baseball's Kendall Rogers is reporting that North Carolina State slugger Tommy White is heading to Baton Rouge. White set the NCAA freshman home run record this past season with NC State.

For the year, White hit 27 home runs in 55 games. He hit .362 with 85 hits, 12 doubles and 74 RBI.

In his one and only season in Raleigh, White racked up the following awards:

2022 ACC Freshman of the Year

2022 All-ACC First Team

2022 ACC All-Freshman Team

2022 Dick Howser Trophy Semifinalist

2022 Golden Spikes Award Semifinalist

2022 Dick Howser Trophy National Player of the Month (February)

It was also announced yesterday that coach Jay Johnson's squad is adding former Vanderbilt right hand pitcher Christian Little to the program.

Little had a 4-4 record in two seasons for the Commodores with a 4.65 ERA while striking out 95 batters in 81.1 innings.

Some say White has first-round potential and could develop into a weekend arm for the Tigers.

These two additions join a couple of players who previously committed to the Tigers this offseason. LSU added Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda and Creighton pitcher Dylan Tebrake. (Trebake was the Big East Pitcher of the Year this past season.