Two LSU Tiger Baseball Players Named ABCA All-Americans

LSU outfielder Dylan Crews and third baseman Jacob Berry have been named All-Americans by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

Crews was voted to the ABCA first-team while Berry received third-team recognition.

This is the culmination of a stellar season for Crews, who a few weeks ago was named the 2022 SEC Co-Player of the Year.

For the season, Crews batted .349 with 11 doubles, four triples, 22 homers, 72 RBI and 73 runs scored while playing solid centerfield for the Tigers.

The good news for Tigers fans is that Crews will be back for his junior season in 2023 after being voted a Gold Spikes Award finalist and a Collegiate Baseball, Perfect Game and NCBWA first-team All-American.

Berry was a Golden Spikes Award semifinalist and a second-team All-SEC member. He batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs.

Berry also received second-team All-America honors from Perfect Game and the NCBWA, and third-team recognition from Collegiate Baseball.

Many experts are predicting that Berry will be a first-round draft selection in the upcoming MLB Draft, making his stay in Baton Rouge only one year. He transferred to LSU from Arizona when head coach Jay Johnson made the move from the same school.