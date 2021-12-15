LSU Early Signing Day Class
LSU (6-6) did not experience the on-field success they hoped for during the 2021 season, and made a coaching change.
Brian Kelly has been in Baton Rouge for a week and a half, with his goal set on cementing a new staff, and signing an elite class.
Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 LSU Signing Class.
Here's a rundown of the LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.
Walker Howard
*****Quarterback
6'1/195 lbs
St. Thomas More/Lafayette Louisiana
Bo Bordelon
***Offensive Tackle
6'5/265 lbs
Isidore Newman/New Orleans, Louisiana
Nathan Dilbert
***Kicker
5'11/195 lbs
Hartland HS/Harland, Michigan
Fitzgerald West
***Offensive Tackle
6'2/325 lbs
Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, Louisiana
Landon Ibieta
***Wide Receiver
6'0/185 lbs
Mandeville High/
Will Campbell
*****Offensive Tackle
6'6/300 lbs
Neville HS/Monroe, Louisiana
Quency Wiggins
****Defensive Lineman
6'6/274 lbs
Madison Prep Academy/Baton Rouge, Louisiana
DemarioTolan
****Linebacker
6'2/205 lbs
Dr. Phillips HS/Orlando, Florida
Tygee Hill
***Defensive Lineman
6'2/280 lbs
Edna Karr/New Orleans, Louisiana
Emery Jones
****Offensive Tackle
6'4/341 lbs
Catholic B.R./Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Jordan Allen
***Cornerback
5'11/182 lbs
Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, Louisiana
Laterrance Welch
****Cornerback
6'1/180 lbs
Acadiana HS/Lafayette, Louisiana