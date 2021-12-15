LSU Early Signing Day Class

LSU (6-6) did not experience the on-field success they hoped for during the 2021 season, and made a coaching change.

Brian Kelly has been in Baton Rouge for a week and a half, with his goal set on cementing a new staff, and signing an elite class.

Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 LSU Signing Class.

Here's a rundown of the LSU Tigers, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.

Walker Howard

*****Quarterback

6'1/195 lbs

St. Thomas More/Lafayette Louisiana

Bo Bordelon

***Offensive Tackle

6'5/265 lbs

Isidore Newman/New Orleans, Louisiana



Nathan Dilbert

***Kicker

5'11/195 lbs

Hartland HS/Harland, Michigan

Fitzgerald West

***Offensive Tackle

6'2/325 lbs

Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, Louisiana

Landon Ibieta

***Wide Receiver

6'0/185 lbs

Mandeville High/

Will Campbell

*****Offensive Tackle

6'6/300 lbs

Neville HS/Monroe, Louisiana

Quency Wiggins

****Defensive Lineman

6'6/274 lbs

Madison Prep Academy/Baton Rouge, Louisiana



DemarioTolan

****Linebacker

6'2/205 lbs

Dr. Phillips HS/Orlando, Florida

Tygee Hill

***Defensive Lineman

6'2/280 lbs

Edna Karr/New Orleans, Louisiana

Emery Jones

****Offensive Tackle

6'4/341 lbs

Catholic B.R./Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Jordan Allen

***Cornerback

5'11/182 lbs

Lafayette Christian Academy/Lafayette, Louisiana

Laterrance Welch

****Cornerback

6'1/180 lbs

Acadiana HS/Lafayette, Louisiana

LSU's Top QBs Not Named Joe Burrow

LSU Football Career Receiving Yards Leaders