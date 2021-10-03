STM QB and LSU Commit Walker Howard Suffers Broken Leg

St. Thomas More quarterback and LSU commit Walker Howard suffered a fractured left fibula on Friday night, STM athletics director Kim Broussard told the Daily Advertiser.

It is estimated that he will be out 4-6 weeks with the injury. The Cougars have five regular-season games left before the playoffs begin.

The injury happened during the Cougars road game against Ruston this past Friday night. Howard was running the ball deep in Bearcats territory when he got tackled near the sideline.

Howard was not able to put any weight on the leg after that and did not return to the game.

STM would go on to lose that game 51-24 and fall to 2-3 on the season.

Howard is committed to LSU as the No. 1 recruit in the state after promising his services to the Tigers back in June of last year.

Despite that commitment, Howard was scheduled to make a visit to Notre Dame on Saturday to watch the Fighting Irish take on Cincinnati. He did not make the trip due to his injury and it's unclear yet if he will make that trek at a later date.

The STM Cougars head into district play next week as they travel to take on Westgate.