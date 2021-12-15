Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Early Signing Class
Today marks the beginning of the three day early signing period for football recruits in the class of 2021. Starting at 7 AM this morning and running through Friday, recruits will have the ability to sign their National Letter of Intent (NLI) and become members of the 2021 Louisiana Signing Class, the first under new head coach Michael Desormeaux.
As the commits become Cajuns, we will list the latest signees once their NLI is signed and delivered.
Here are the newest members of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football team, along with star rankings given by multiple outlets. It will be updated until the end of the day.
Bryant Williams
***Offensive Tackle
6'7/315 lbs
Grand Lake HS/Lake Charles LA
Kailep Edwards
***Linebacker
6'0/221 lbs
West St. John HS/Wallace, Louisiana
Zeon Chriss
***Quarterback
6'1/195 lbs
Madison Prep Academy/Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Damon Youngblood
***Safety
5'10/180 lbs
McKinney HS/McKenny, Texas
Lonzell Dubhouse
***Cornerback
6'0/175 lbs
Neville HS/Monroe, Louisiana
Marcus Wiser
Defensive Lineman
6'2/295 lbs
Kilgore JUCO/Corpus Christi, Texas
Jaydon Johnson
***Wide Receiver
6'0/175 lbs
Fort Bend Marshall HS/Missouri City, Texas
Terrance Carter
***Tight End
6'3/240 lbs
Harker Heights HS/Harker Heights, Texas