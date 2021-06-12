LSU Falls to Tennessee in Super Regional Opener

The LSU Tigers will have to come from behind in their best-of-three game NCAA Super Regional if they want to qualify for the 2021 College World Series.

LSU fell to the Tennessee Volunteers, 4-2, at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Saturday night in the first game of a best-of-three NCAA Super Regional Series.

Tennessee, the number three National Seed, came from behind to score three runs in the bottom half of the 6th inning to catapult them to the victory.

The Volunteers need only one more win to advance to the College World Series, while LSU needs to win on Sunday to force a decisive Game Three, which would be held on Monday.

The triumph was the fourth in as many tries for Tennessee against LSU, after the Vols swept a three-game regular-season series from the Tigers back in March, winning all three games by a combined four runs.

LSU is in the NCAA Tournament for the ninth straight time and for the 33rd time in program history.

The Tigers are appearing in their 15th Super Regional while seeking their ninth super regional title.

LSU, which has never won a Super Regional on the road, has an 18-14 (.563) all-time record in NCAA Super Regional games, including a 17-9 record at home and a 1-6 mark on the road.

The Tigers have six national championships (1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2000, 2009) to their credit, the second-most in NCAA history, while posting an all-time record of 161-67 in the NCAA Tournament.

LSU got on the scoreboard first, scoring a run in the top half of the second inning when Cade Doughty crushed a solo home run, giving them a 1-0 lead.

Tennessee tied the game in the bottom half of the third inning when Jordan Beck doubled before Connor Pavolony drove him home a run with a fielders choice ground ball, which made it 1-1.

The Tigers regained the lead in the top half of the fifth inning when Drew Bianco singled to begin the frame, before later stealing third and scoring on a throwing error, which gave them a 2-1 advantage.

The Volunteers took the lead for good in the bottom half of the sixth inning, plating three runs on two hits, including a run-scoring single off the bat of Beck, which gave them a 4-2 edge.

LSU put two runners on in the top half of the 9th inning but could do no more, as Tennesse went on to the 4-2 triumph.

LSU, who outhit Tennessee, 8-6, was led at the plate by Bianco, who went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two stolen bases.

For the Volunteers, Beck went 2-for-4, including a double, to go along with a run scored and one run batted in.

Chad Dallas recorded the win for Tennessee, allowing only one earned run on five hits over 6.0 innings pitched, while Sean Hunley tossed three innings of shutout relief to record the save.

Javen Coleman suffered the loss in relief for LSU, allowing three runs on three hits over 3.0 innings.

View the game box score.

With the victory, Tennessee improved to 49-16 on the season, while LSU dropped to 38-24.

Game Two of the series is scheduled for 2 p.m. (central time).