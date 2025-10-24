BATON ROUGE, LA (KPEL) — A Louisiana woman is facing criminal charges after intentionally damaging an LSU fraternity house and attempting to break into it.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says 51-year-old Tricia Gendron is responsible for causing nearly $1K in damages to the Phi Kappa Psi house on Highland Road at LSU using spray paint.

According to police, Gendron defaced the house on Sunday night before attempting to break into the house. However, Gendron's vandalism came to a halt when an eyewitness threatened to call the police if she continued to make attempts to enter the Phi Kappa Psi house without permission.

WAFB is reporting that when police arrived, they discovered spray paint, a broken window, and a tool Gendron was using to break into the fraternity house Sunday evening.

Now Gendron has been booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, where she faces simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and criminal damage to property charges.

Gendron's motive for targeting the Phi Kappa Psi house has not been disclosed at this time.

